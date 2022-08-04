Underdog Pawdcast: CFB Potpourri, Together In Dallas

Most of the Underdog Dynasty team converged on Arlington, Texas to cover C-USA Media Day. Since this was the first time some of us have ever gotten to hang out face to face, we figured why not record a podcast where we dish on some random college football topics as well as our own histories covering sports? Happy football watching!

