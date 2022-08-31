Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Reviewing Week Zero and A Full Week One Slate

After three games to open the season in week zero, Joe and Eric break down what they saw, including a disappointing day for Charlotte and an intense win for North Texas. Then it’s time to dive into week one, where some C-USA teams will look to build confidence for the coming season.

FIU will try to win their first game in quite a while, and Eric brings some insights from Mike Macintyre’s press availability. UTSA host a ranked Houston team at the Alamodome. North Texas have a huge matchup against crosstown rival SMU. Finally, Western Kentucky head all the way to Honolulu for a late night matchup with Tyson Helton’s former pupil.

Happy football watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple and leave a review on your platform of choice.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @EricCHenry_, @Joehio_ and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites