Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA 2022 Storylines and Revisiting Media Day

As the first full week of the season arrives, Joe and Eric discuss in depth what C-USA storylines deserve your attention and revisit clips from C-USA Media Day.

There’s no Charlotte discussion in this episode, but check out our recent interview with Will Healy and our recent profile of him for more on Charlotte’s new season.

UTSA are starting the year with confidence. UAB’s Bryant Vincent is ready to go. Sonny Cumbie’s hair routine, MTSU’s preseason All-American, Willie Taggart’s confidence in his veterans, and so much more. Let’s unpack as much as we can.

Finally, Joe and Eric give each other further insight into their musical tastes.

