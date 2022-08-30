 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA 2022 Storylines and Revisiting Media Day

Enjoy this calculated dump of sound bites and things to watch in C-USA this year!

By Joe Londergan and Eric C. Henry
/ new
Syndication: The Leaf-Chronicle Liam Kennedy / The Leaf Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the first full week of the season arrives, Joe and Eric discuss in depth what C-USA storylines deserve your attention and revisit clips from C-USA Media Day.

There’s no Charlotte discussion in this episode, but check out our recent interview with Will Healy and our recent profile of him for more on Charlotte’s new season.

UTSA are starting the year with confidence. UAB’s Bryant Vincent is ready to go. Sonny Cumbie’s hair routine, MTSU’s preseason All-American, Willie Taggart’s confidence in his veterans, and so much more. Let’s unpack as much as we can.

Finally, Joe and Eric give each other further insight into their musical tastes.

Happy Football watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple and leave a review on your platform of choice.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @EricCHenry_, @Joehio_ and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites

More From Underdog Dynasty

Loading comments...