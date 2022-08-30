Survey: Will a Group of Five team will beat a Power Five team in Week One?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in G5 fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well everybody, you made it to week one. Congratulations! Time to come in from this useless time we call “summer” and get ready for college football season.

If you’re here at UDD on a regular basis, obviously you like G5 football. You probably like it even more when G5 teams get the victory over a team from the Power Five. Even in the first week of the season, there’s the a chance for that to happen. But what do you think? Click your answer below and let us know.

We promise we’ll actually do something with these votes.

For context, here are the G5 matchups against P5 teams this week.

Central Michigan @ #12 Oklahoma State (Thursday, 7 PM ET)

Western Michigan @ #15 Michigan State (Friday, 7 PM ET)

Colorado State @ #8 Michigan (Saturday, Noon ET)

#13 NC State @ East Carolina (Saturday, Noon ET)

UTEP @ #9 Oklahoma (Saturday, 3:30 PM ET)

#23 Cincinnati @ #19 Arkansas (Saturday, 3:30 PM ET)

Troy @ #21 Ole Miss (Saturday, 4 PM ET)

Rice @ #14 USC (Saturday, 6 PM ET)

Miami (OH) @ #20 Kentucky (Saturday, 7 PM ET)

Utah State @ #1 Alabama (Saturday, 7:30 PM)