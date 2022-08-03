Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Media Days 2022

The Underdog Dynasty Sun Belt podcast is back!

Brian Stone and new regular co-host Zeke Palermo talk about Curt Cignetti’s expectations and perceived disrespect for JMU this season, Grayson McCall smack talking about the West division, and all the storylines Brian and Zeke found entertaining at this year’s media days.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @WatchTheStone and @ZekePalermo and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites