Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Media Days 2022

Catch up on the main storylines from Sun Belt Media Days with the new Pawdcast lineup.

By Brian Stone and Zeke Palermo
Brian Stone and new regular co-host Zeke Palermo talk about Curt Cignetti’s expectations and perceived disrespect for JMU this season, Grayson McCall smack talking about the West division, and all the storylines Brian and Zeke found entertaining at this year’s media days.

