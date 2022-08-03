New Mexico State Aggies Football 2022 Preview: Offensive Line

Only 24 days remain until the Aggies take the field against the Nevada Wolfpack on August 27th which means we are oh so close to football! While the game time for the opener is still unknown, we found out today the start times for the five other home games.

With opening day right around the corner, let’s continue on with our position previews shall we? If you are new to this you can find the quarterback and running back previews linked to this story. Check them out!

Returning

Gabriel Preciado (12 starts in 2021)

Carson Pharris (9 starts in 2021, Wuerffel Award Watch List)

Isaiah Mursalat (5 starts in 2019)

Doro Omerhi (Right tackle 2021)

Dylan Smith

Jae’vone Brown

Eddy Lazalde

Isaac Gonzalez

Shiyazh Pete

Incoming

Canaan Yarro (20 games at Southern Utah)

Jai Rodriquez

Cooper Sheehan

Will Thomas

Louie Canepa

AJ Viapulu

Gannon Lauer

Dylan Nichols

Departing

Sage Doxtater (NO Saints)

Eli Johnson

Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images A big question heading into the season is who will take over Sage Doxtater’s spot at left tackle?

As you can see from the list above, there are a lot of returning and incoming guys who could see playing time on the offensive line this season, however, most of them are either freshman or redshirt freshman. While there are five guys who come in with Division 1 experience, the depth behind them is a question. Another question is who will take over left tackle after Sage Doxtater has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

As of today, Canaan Yarro appears to be the starting center taking the place of Eli Johnson, meanwhile Gabriel Preciado played mostly at left guard last year. Carson Pharris will take another spot in the trenches while Doro Omerhi and Isaiah Mursalat both have experience playing.

If those are your starting five, then there will absolutely be underclassmen in the two deep and any injuries to the main five could spell trouble for an offense that is going to want to run the football. The Aggie backfield could have a great season if everyone stays healthy up front but only time will tell.

If they don’t, it could be a year of trial by fire.