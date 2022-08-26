Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Week 0 Preview with Adrian Broaddus

With three C-USA games built into the first weekend of college football, it’s time to take a hard look at the matchups. Joe Londergan and Eric Henry are joined by Adrian Broaddus of 600 ESPN El Paso for this conversation, including some insider insights into Saturday night’s matchup between UTEP and North Texas at the Sun Bowl.

The Miners look to keep the momentum set by their great season last year with plenty of returning talent. Will that generate enough excitement for the game to sell out?

To start the day off, Western Kentucky face an FCS foe in Austin Peay with a DII transfer, Austin Reed, set to take the reins at quarterback. The guys are ready to what he can do with his new team.

Finally, the guys get into the matchup between Charlotte and Florida Atlantic, two teams with a lot to prove this season.

