Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Breakout Players to Watch in 2022

On this edition of the Underdog Dynasty Sun Belt podcast, Brian and Zeke each pick a few players they believe will stake their claim as some of the best at their respective positions and discuss why they think these players are primed for breakout years in 2022.

With Jalen Tolbert off to the NFL, does South Alabama have another name in the receiver room ready to jump into the role? Is the dawning of a new era at Troy enough to spark their quarterback room to big numbers? Is App State’s linebacker room even deeper than we think?

One thing’s for sure, the talent in the Fun Belt, in both the East and the West, could show just why the league has that nickname.

