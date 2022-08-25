Utah State vs UConn: How To Watch, Betting Lines, Preview, Prediction

Time and Date: 4 PM ET, August 27

Broadcast Network: FS1

Location: Maverik Stadium - Logan, Utah

Spread: USU -27

Point Total: O/U 59.5

ESPN FPI: USU 90.6%

All-Time Series: This will only be the second meeting between the two programs. Utah State won the first matchup back in 2001 by a score of 38-31 in Storrs. Aggies running back Emmett White ran for 117 yards and two TDs that day.

Preview

Finishing a season with 11 wins is far from easy. Utah State made it happen in 2021 with a conference title and a bowl win, on top of that. It was a tremendous turnaround from Blake Anderson’s first season with the Aggies in 2020.

Anderson has plenty of pieces back from last year’s team, including quarterback Logan Bonner. Bonner threw for 3,628 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes in 2021 - statistically the best season for a quarterback in program history.

Utah State’s defense has been steadily improving the last few years, but they’re far from perfect. A few key transfers this year will be important players to watch for the Aggies, including linebackers Anthony Switzer and MJ Tafisi. Frankly, if they are aggressive with their defensive play calling and play focused football, they should be in great shape against Saturday’s opponent. So, that brings us to the Connecticut Huskies…

For the road team, the Huskies are in what you might call a transitional phase. It could be even more of an uphill battle than even originally thought.

Defensive Coordinator Lou Spanos announced last week that he would be taking a leave of absence due to personal reasons for an indefinite amount of time. In the days since, Huskies’ head coach Jim Mora has stated that defensive play calling will be a collaborative effort between him and several defensive assistants during the game. It could be fine, but the “too many cooks in the kitchen” expression exists for a reason.

We mentioned Bonner’s effectiveness passing the ball, and him going up against a defense that allowed nearly 13 yards per completion and 7.2 yards per pass attempt should worry Husky fans.

On offense, while the Huskies have four different names battling for the quarterback position, Jim Mora has elected not to name a starter just yet. At this point, we probably won’t know who it is until this game begins. It could be any of the following names: Ta’Quan Roberson (r-So.), Cale Millen (r-So.), Zion Tuner (Fr.), Tyler Phommachanh (r-Fr.).

Furthermore, the Huskies’ depth chart lists just seven total offensive linemen. If they emerge from this game with no injuries to that position group, Mora should consider it a win.

Prediction

Utah State is a program headed in the right direction under Anderson. Logan Bonner should have a field day against the Connecticut defense and the Aggies have just enough on defense. Utah State wins this one 35-13.