Underdog Pawdcast: Will Healy is Ready For Week Zero

Just days away from his team’s season opener against Florida Atlantic, Charlotte 49ers Head Coach Will Healy joins Joe Londergan and Eric Henry on the Underdog Pawdcast to discuss how he prepared his team this spring and summer.

While last season didn’t particularly end the way he would have liked it, Healy details how he’s focused on having his team play more consistently throughout the season. It could be possible thanks to a talented receiver room, including Victor Tucker and Grant Dubose, a veteran QB, and a defense with a renewed sense of purpose.

Healy also touches on how he’s willing to jump into multiple roles to ensure a good practice for his team and, of course, his loves for Garth Brooks and chicken fingers.

