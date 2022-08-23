Underdog Pawdcast: AAC 2022 Season Preview - Temple and USF

Dan and Emily are back to finish their AAC preview series. This week, they talk about Temple and USF, and what they’re looking for out of two rebuilding AAC programs. Temple coach Stan Drayton also joined the show to talk about the Owls. Then, Emily and Dan debate Manti Te’o in light of the new Netflix documentary, which neither of them have actually watched yet.

Drayton enters his first season as the leader of the Owls’ following a few tumultuous years for the program. Can they lay the foundation for a turnaround?

In Tampa, Bulls fans are optimistic about Jeff Scott’s team thanks, in part, to recent investments in the program and the athletic department as a whole. Is this the year we see significant improvement?

