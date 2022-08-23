Special teams may be the deciding factor for New Mexico State in 2022

New Mexico State’s special teams had been pretty inconsistent for most of Doug Martin’s tenure before they started to improve from 2018 through last season.

The good news for this unit is that almost everyone returns, except for long snapper Austin Reeves and kick returner Juwaun Price.

Second team All-Independent kicker Ethan Albertson returns looking to improve after hitting 17-22 field goals and 28-30 PATs. He’ll be joined by Josh Carlson who had a 36.7 net while holding down the punting duties. We’ll see if he can regain his DII All-American form where he averaged 45.7 yards per punt at Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State).

There have been a few names floating around as to who will return kicks, but that position remains unknown as of now.

The biggest question, however, is if this whole special teams unit can help the Aggies improve their win total this season. As Jerry Kill and company will most likely run the ball and try to keep games close into the fourth quarter, being able to hit field goals and pin teams deep in their own territory becomes critical.

Can Tyler Wright get this unit to come through? That is a big question heading into 2022.

Returning

K Ethan Albertson, Jr. 6’2” 225 lbs

2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent First Team

2021 Phil Steele All-Independent Second Team

17-22 FGs Long of 50, 28-30 PATs, 29 touchbacks on 58 kickoffs

P Josh Carlson, Jr. 6’0” 185 lbs

2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Second Team

2018 AFCA Division II First Team All American

41 yards per punt, 36.7 net, 16 punts inside the 20

P Carson Zilmer, rFr. 6’3” 175 lbs

Mesa, Arizona native

K Brett Money, rFr. 5’9” 175 lbs

Alamogordo native. Four-time New Mexico Class 5A All-State First Team selection at kicker

Incoming

LS Logan MacGregor, rFr. 6’2” 220 lbs

Listed here since he will be starting this season

K Logan Fuller, Fr. 6’0” 210 lbs

Albuquerque native out of Hope Christian High School

P George Eberle, Jr. 5’11” 190 lbs

Transfer from Coffeyville Community College

Departing

LS Austin Reeves

Earned a degree in biochemical engineering from NMSU

KR Juwan Price