Army’s Andre Carter II Named To AP Preseason All-America Second Team

The linebacker has historically high expectations for a cadet.

By Joe Londergan
Wake Forest v Army Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

Following a 2021 season where he totaled 15.5 sacks, setting Army’s single-season program record and earned and AP All-American Third Team selection, senior outside linebacker Andre Carter II looks set for another strong year.

Carter was named to the AP Preseason All-America Second Team on Monday. Carter was also the only player named to either the first or second team to come from a program not in the Power Five or Notre Dame.

Carter has already been named to the CBS Sports Second-Team Defense Preseason All-America team, Sporting News Preseason All-American Second Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-American Team, Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Team, the Bronko Nagurski Watch List, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, Bednarik Award Watch List, Lombardi Award Watch List and Pro Football Network Preseason All-American.

After everything Carter has accomplished thus far, expectations for him are, expectedly, high.

Army opens the season at Coastal Carolina on September 3.

Below is the complete first and second teams selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters and released Monday.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs — Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles — Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards — Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center — Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen — Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers — Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks — Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards — O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center — John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end — Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers — Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker — Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers — Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen — Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers — Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks — Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties — Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back — Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter — Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.

