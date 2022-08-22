Underdog Pawdcast: ESPN’s Jason Reid and The Rise of The Black Quarterback

On a special episode of the Underdog Pawdcast, we’re taking more of a look at the history of the game. Jason Reid, Senior NFL Writer for ESPN and Andscape, joined Joe Londergan and Eric Henry to discuss his new book Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means For America and share a few anecdotes from his research about some of the athletes who helped shape the modern quarterback position, including G5 and FCS greats like Doug Williams, Steve McNair, and Daunte Culpepper.

Jason’s specialty is obviously the pro game, so this conversation starts with some talk about the current NFL names, like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, whose recent success helped inspire Jason to begin this project.

UCF fans will also appreciate the heavy contributions of several of the university’s social sciences and history experts, who Reid had conversations with in putting this book together.

