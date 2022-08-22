Improvement is the name of the game for NM State’s Secondary entering 2022

Big plays happen in football. Sometimes all it takes is for one man to be out of position, other times one player just gets the better of the other. Other times you do everything right, but a fluke bounce doesn’t go your way and you are left staring at the opposing player’s last name as they run into the end zone.
For the NM State secondary, all of these situations are familiar as they gave up a lot of big plays last year - 62 to be exact, which was the most in all of FBS. In total, they allowed 291 passing yards per game which contributed to the Aggie defense allowing 488.5 yards per game which was 127th out of 130 teams last season.
The Aggies do have some reinforcements coming as Andre Seldon transfers in from Michigan and figures to be the nickelback. He’ll join a trio of transfers in Mehki Miller (Miami, OH) and Linwood Crump (Colorado St. via Temple) who will bring some experience along with Bryce Jackson, who played for the UNLV Rebels the past four seasons and was recruited to New Mexico State thanks to his ties to WR coach Tony Sanchez, who was the head coach at UNLV from 2015-2019.
Those three will join a DB unit that is full of experience, including DJ McCullough, Dylan Early and Syrus Dumas who are all projected starters.
Returning
DJ McCullough, SR. 6’0” 190 lbs
- 1st Team Phil Steele All-Independent Team, 2021
- 12 starts, 43 tackles, three interceptions last year
Syrus Dumas, So. 5’10” 170 lbs
- Eight games, seven starts, 39 tackles, two interceptions last season
Dylan Early, So. 6’0” 170 lbs
- 11 games, five starts, 27 tackles last season
Torren Union, So. 6’2” 195 lbs
- 12 games, four starts, 38 tackles last season, put on scholarship after spring game
JJ Dervil, So. 6’3” 180 lbs
- Eight games, eight tackles, one interception last year
Devlin Kirklin, Sr. 6’1” 190 lbs
- Five games last two seasons
Xzavier Guyton, Jr. 6’0” 195 lbs
- Five games over three seasons
BJ Sculark, rFr. 5’11” 185 lbs
- Four games last season
Garrett Wojcik, So. 6’1” 180 lbs
- Two games last season
Johnny Tamayo IV, So. 5’11” 190 lbs
- One game last season
Ben Tobin, So. 5’11” 195 lbs
- Did not appear in a game last season. Converted quarterback from Arizona’s Scottsdale Christian Academy
Justin Stinson, rFr. 6’3” 205 lbs
- Had one assisted tackle in 2021 in the game against New Mexico
Isaac Gallegos, rFr. 6’0” 195 lbs
- Did not appear in a game last season
Incoming
Andre Seldon, rFr. 5’8” 172 lbs
- Nickel, transfer from Michigan
Bryce Jackson, Gr. 5’10” 220 lbs
- 42 games, 139 tackles over four seasons with UNLV
Mehki Miller, rSo. 6’1” 205 lbs
- Nine games last season for Miami (OH)
Linwood Crump, Gr. 5’11” 180 lbs
- Grad student from Temple via Colorado State, 48 games, 50 career tackles for the Owls
Rashad McKinley, Fr. 5’11” 175 lbs
- St. Paul, Minnesota native
Jaxon Heil, Fr. 5’8” 195 lbs
- Denver, Colorado native
Departing
Caleb Mills
- #1 tackler, 76 tackles, two interceptions
Christopher Bell
- 19 tackles
