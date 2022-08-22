Improvement is the name of the game for NM State’s Secondary entering 2022

Big plays happen in football. Sometimes all it takes is for one man to be out of position, other times one player just gets the better of the other. Other times you do everything right, but a fluke bounce doesn’t go your way and you are left staring at the opposing player’s last name as they run into the end zone.

For the NM State secondary, all of these situations are familiar as they gave up a lot of big plays last year - 62 to be exact, which was the most in all of FBS. In total, they allowed 291 passing yards per game which contributed to the Aggie defense allowing 488.5 yards per game which was 127th out of 130 teams last season.

The Aggies do have some reinforcements coming as Andre Seldon transfers in from Michigan and figures to be the nickelback. He’ll join a trio of transfers in Mehki Miller (Miami, OH) and Linwood Crump (Colorado St. via Temple) who will bring some experience along with Bryce Jackson, who played for the UNLV Rebels the past four seasons and was recruited to New Mexico State thanks to his ties to WR coach Tony Sanchez, who was the head coach at UNLV from 2015-2019.

Those three will join a DB unit that is full of experience, including DJ McCullough, Dylan Early and Syrus Dumas who are all projected starters.

Returning

DJ McCullough, SR. 6’0” 190 lbs

1st Team Phil Steele All-Independent Team, 2021

12 starts, 43 tackles, three interceptions last year

Syrus Dumas, So. 5’10” 170 lbs

Eight games, seven starts, 39 tackles, two interceptions last season

Dylan Early, So. 6’0” 170 lbs

11 games, five starts, 27 tackles last season

Torren Union, So. 6’2” 195 lbs

12 games, four starts, 38 tackles last season, put on scholarship after spring game

JJ Dervil, So. 6’3” 180 lbs



Eight games, eight tackles, one interception last year

Devlin Kirklin, Sr. 6’1” 190 lbs

Five games last two seasons

Xzavier Guyton, Jr. 6’0” 195 lbs

Five games over three seasons

BJ Sculark, rFr. 5’11” 185 lbs

Four games last season

Garrett Wojcik, So. 6’1” 180 lbs

Two games last season

Johnny Tamayo IV, So. 5’11” 190 lbs

One game last season

Ben Tobin, So. 5’11” 195 lbs

Did not appear in a game last season. Converted quarterback from Arizona’s Scottsdale Christian Academy

Justin Stinson, rFr. 6’3” 205 lbs

Had one assisted tackle in 2021 in the game against New Mexico

Isaac Gallegos, rFr. 6’0” 195 lbs

Did not appear in a game last season

Incoming

Andre Seldon, rFr. 5’8” 172 lbs

Nickel, transfer from Michigan

Bryce Jackson, Gr. 5’10” 220 lbs

42 games, 139 tackles over four seasons with UNLV

Mehki Miller, rSo. 6’1” 205 lbs

Nine games last season for Miami (OH)

Linwood Crump, Gr. 5’11” 180 lbs

Grad student from Temple via Colorado State, 48 games, 50 career tackles for the Owls

Rashad McKinley, Fr. 5’11” 175 lbs

St. Paul, Minnesota native

Jaxon Heil, Fr. 5’8” 195 lbs

Denver, Colorado native

Departing

Caleb Mills

#1 tackler, 76 tackles, two interceptions

Christopher Bell