New Mexico State Aggies Football 2022 Preview: Running Backs

The calendar has finally moved to August, which means we play football this month! While it might still be hot outside, fall is just around the corner and it means that fall camp is just heating up.

Speaking of heating up, the season starts in just a few weeks so I better get a move on with these previews! Next up, we have the running backs.

While the talent and use of the quarterbacks still remain a mystery for NM State, that is not the case for the running backs.

While running was not much of a priority under the previous coaching staff, Jerry Kill has made it the focus of the offense as he brought in some talented backs to go with some experienced guys already here. Together, they form what should be the best position group on the offensive side of the ball.

Let’s take a look at who’s gone, who’s coming in and who’s back from last season.

Returning

O’Maury Samuels (4* recruit, 202 yards, one TD)

Alex Escobar (57 yards)

Larenzo McMillan

Tim Gans

Incoming

Ahmonte Watkins (Louisiana State champ 100m and 200m) (4* recruit, CB experience)

Jamoni Jones (physical, 6’2” 225)

Star Thomas (kick returner experience)

Makhilyn Young

Braylon Stewart

Departing

Juwuan Price (transfer-Syracuse; 692 yards, 10 TDs)

While the Aggies’ main back transferred to greener pastures, the Aggies will be just fine as they return former four star recruit and Michigan back O’Maury Samuels.

He’ll be paired with another four star recruit in Ahmonte Watkins who played in three games for TCU last year. Watkins might be the frontrunner in the RB room as he is only a redshirt freshman, has homerun speed being a Louisiana track state champ and has cornerback experience.

Jamoni Jones, meanwhile, comes from Northeast Oklahoma A&M, where he was part of a triple option attack but played receiver in high school so he can do it all.

With three very capable backs and five with collegiate football experience, it will be interesting to see how Kill and Co. utilize their talents and skill sets.

On paper, this is by far the most talented unit I’ve seen since I started covering NM State with two former four star recruits and lots of experience.