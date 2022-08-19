Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt 2022 West Preview

In this episode, Brian and Zeke break down where they think each team in the Sun Belt West will finish this year and some of the storylines that may arise. Will Louisiana be able to keep the momentum going post-Napier? How will Southern Miss transition? Can Texas State/ULM improve on defense? Will Arkansas State ever try to run the ball?

While Louisiana did lose a fair bit in the transfer portal, due to the coaching change, former OC Michael Desormeaux seems to have things going in the right direction.

The guys also discuss the temperature of Jake Spavital’s seat, how South Alabama replaces the production of Jalen Tolbert, and how a veteran defensive core at Troy can help them get back to being contenders.

