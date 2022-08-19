A Formidable Duo look to provide Aggies’ D with Leadership and Mojo

Playing Division 1 football is tough. Getting on the field is even tougher, especially when there are only a few available spots at your position.

Now when you put two studs at the top of the depth chart and plenty of experienced guys behind them, getting playing time becomes almost impossible.

That’s the case this season for the New Mexico State Aggies linebacker corps, as the two spots in Nate Dreiling’s 4-2-5 will most likely belong to Chris “Mojo” Ojoh and Trevor Brohard when the Aggies take the field August 27 against the Nevada Wolfpack on ESPN 2.

Ojoh and Brohard tied for second on the team in tackles last season with 71 each and created plenty of chaos, even when the competition was Kentucky and Alabama. Both were also named to this year’s Phil Steele preseason All-Independent teams.

Behind those two are a bevy of experienced players who add solid depth in case of injury, along with newcomer Jayvhion Gipson who transfers in from TCU.

The linebacking corps looks deep and experienced and along with the defensive line, should form a very good defensive front six.

Returning

Chris Ojoh (12 games, 71 tackles, five sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 15 tackles for loss)

-2022 Phil Steele Preseason 2nd Team All Independent

-2022 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

-2021 Phil Steele 2nd Team All Independent

Trevor Brohard (Nine starts, 71 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, two sacks)

-2022 Phil Steele Preseason 2nd Team All Independent

-2021 Phil Steele 2nd Team All Independent

Josh Ferguson (10 games, 46 tackles last year)

Dalton Bowles (10 games, seven starts. 27 tackles, one INT, one fumble recovery)

Dylan Zolezzi (10 games last year)

Eric Marsh (11 games, 30 tackles last season)

Mike Edwards (five games over four seasons)

Taylor Milton (six games last year)

James Blowers (10 games over four seasons)

Nick Giacolone

Alex Sanchez

Incoming

Jayvhion Gipson (transfer from TCU)

Keyshaun Elliot

Sone Aupiu

Pierce Humpich

Buddha Peleti

Gabe Peterson

Harold Brooks

Tobin Hacket

Bryant Jackson

Departing

Michael Bowe Jr. (50 tackles last season)

Brennon Davis

DaMarcus Ellis-Dennard

Dylan Grant

Adrian Rodriguez

Bonus News:

The Aggies announced that their Week 0 game against Nevada will be aired under the lights and on ESPN2. It will be just the fourth time ESPN has come to Las Cruces and it should be an interesting game with two first year head coaches. A big crowd is expected as well, as over 17,000 tickets have already been sold.