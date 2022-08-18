FIU linebacker Luke Knox has passed away at age 22

Florida International linebacker Luke Knox has died, per an announcement from the school early Thursday morning.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program,” said a statement by FIU Athletics. “We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

Knox transferred to FIU during the summer after spending his first four seasons at Ole Miss as a tight end and linebacker. FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre served as Ole Miss defensive coordinator in 2019, where Knox started two contests as a linebacker.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” said MacIntyre. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU, while I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

An outpouring of support has been displayed by teammates and coaches on social media since the announcement of his passing.

Never gonna forget you my man. All the laughs and memories we made in such a short period of time. Great person with a great heart. Love you man, and until we meet again. https://t.co/PJUqW9as1a — Pierce Withers (@pwthehero) August 18, 2022

His older brother Dawson also played at Ole Miss and is currently with the Buffalo Bills.

“On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him,” said MacIntyre.