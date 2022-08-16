Underdog Pawdcast: Florida Atlantic Head Coach Willie Taggart Joins the Show

On our latest Underdog Pawdcast, we’re joined by Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart. The veteran coach talks with Joe and Eric about how FAU is looking to rebound after a disappointing end to the 2021 season.

He also talks about the development of quarterback N’Kosi Perry, defensive standouts Evan Anderson and Teja Young, the challenges and positives that the transfer portal present and his pregame playlist as a player and coach.

The guys also talk about their expectations for FAU entering 2022 and Eric gives a breakdown of his top-35 players in Conference USA series, with players 35-11 as we’re less than three weeks away from the start of the C-USA season.

