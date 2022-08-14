New Mexico State Football Preivew 2022: Defensive Line

The Aggies are seasoned and deep and look to anchor a defense entering 2022 with a new attitude

Fall camp is underway and the defense has gotten a lot of praise from the coaches and reporters out of the gate. As the offense usually progresses a little slower, the defense has come out firing in Nate Dreiling’s new 4-2-5 defense.

The good news for the Aggies is that there is a ton of experience along the defensive line with at least 11 players having played some level of collegiate football. Even better is the news that freshman Sterling Webb has impressed coaches and will see playing time at DT.

Perhaps the most interesting thing will be seeing how the defensive ends do when they are asked to drop into pass coverage, as that can throw off opposing QBs.

I think the defensive line is the most complete unit on the entire defense and looks to be the best that has been here in a while. I would expect the running yards allowed to drop this season and at least one DE gets an interception.

Returning

Donavan King (11 starts last year, 34 tackles)

Lazarus Williams (11 games last year, three sacks)

Justin Segura (nine starts last year)

Lezeric Bailey (five games, eight tackles, one sack, one FF)

Devin Bell (seven games last year)

Marcus Buckley (15 games over four seasons)

Lama Lavea (six games last year)

Tyriece Thomas (six games in 2019)

Amari Pouncy (two games last year)

Garrett Bishop

Sioeli Helu

Incoming

Izaiah Reed (19 games at Murray State)

Noah Arinze (Transfer from Oklahoma)

Deven Dyer

Sterling Webb (impressed in camp)

Jaden Robinson

Departing

Ivan Escobar

Dassani Freeman

De’Shawn Johnson

Zach Stokes