New Mexico State Aggies Football 2022 Previews: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Only two weeks remain until the Aggies kick off the Jerry Kill era against the Nevada Wolfpack, who will also be entering a new era under head coach Ken Wilson.

Fall camp has just ended and the Aggies will begin preperation for the home opener this week while also finalizing the depth charts. With a new offense and new quarterbacks, it will be interesting to see how the passing game looks coming out of the gate. There is plenty of talent to work with but there is a lot of production that left during the offseason.

Returning

Dominic Gicinto (Nine catches, 95 yards, one TD)

-Injured last year during San Diego State game

Tomaz Whitford (19 catches, 206 yards)

-Preseason Phil Steele 2nd Team Independent

PJ Johnson III (12 catches, 101 yards)

Justice Powers (Seven catches, 167 yards)

Ron Vann (One catch, six yards)

Lawrence Dixon (punt returner, one catch, seven yards)

Luteru Fedler

Grant Oberheu

Braxton McDonald

Sol Rascon

Ethan Singleton

Jordin Parker

Jacob Franklin

Kareem Burgess

Incoming

J.J. Jones III (28 games played, 10 catches 146 yards, one TD in 2021)

-2nd Team All Ivy League 2021

Jonathan Brady (Bishop Gorman grad, played for WR coach Tony Sanchez’s brothers)

Chris Bellamy

Ta’ir Brooks

Trevor Stephens

Kordell David

Bryce Childress

Erik Cueto

Departing

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (37 catches, 578 yards, 4 TDs, transfer-Nebraska)

Jared Wyatt (49 catches, 629 yards, 3 TDs)

Andre Bodison (32 catches, 403 yards)

Terrell Warner (38 catches, 334 yards, 1 TD)

Robert Downs III (14 catches, 143 yards, 1 TD)

Tevis Abraham Jr.

Jalyne McFall

Daniel Redmond

Ivan Avina

Cole Harrity

Javien Clemmer

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda transferred to Nebraska with the coaching change and four other productive receivers graduated leaving NM State with a lot of fresh blood that will need to click with the new starting quarterback this fall.

Fortunately, Dominic Gicinto returns after having a productive first few games before he was out after breaking his arm against San Diego State. Tight end Tomaz Whitford also returns and is expected to have a breakout season in OC Tim Beck’s system. TE JJ Jones III transfers in from Dartmouth where he had a productive four year career including being named 2nd Team Ivy League last year.

Outside of those three players, NM State is fresh faced and ready to learn. I expect them to have growing pains while looking towards 2023 to add more wrinkles.