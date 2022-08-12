Underdog Pawdcast: AAC 2022 Season Preview - Tulane, Tulsa, and UCF

Dan and Emily are back to preview three more schools in the AAC: Tulane, Tulsa, and UCF. First, the two break down if Tulane can have a bounce-back season. Then, the two look at what reasonable expectations are at Tulsa. The pair wraps up by letting Dan talk about UCF while doing his best to put his biases aside.

