Filed under:

Underdog Pawdcast: AAC 2022 Season Preview - Tulane, Tulsa, and UCF

Do we have some dark horses in the AAC this year?

By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk
NCAA Football: Tulane at East Carolina James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Dan and Emily are back to preview three more schools in the AAC: Tulane, Tulsa, and UCF. First, the two break down if Tulane can have a bounce-back season. Then, the two look at what reasonable expectations are at Tulsa. The pair wraps up by letting Dan talk about UCF while doing his best to put his biases aside.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @Dan_Morrison96 and @Emilnem and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites

