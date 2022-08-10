Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt 2022 East Preview

Brian and Zeke return to dive deep into the Eastern side of the Sun Belt, and get into who they think will surprise the division and who will underachieve this season, as well as picking their respective East champions.

To start, the two are pretty far apart on their expectations for Old Dominion. What does Chase Brice need to do to lead his team to a title? Did Coastal Carolina lose too much from last year’s team? Is James Madison ready to break the mold for FCS-transitioning teams? Is it really App State and Coastal Carolina and then everybody else? Is Georgia State ready to take another step, or is this a year where an incredibly tough schedule gets the better of them again?

