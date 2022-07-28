Underdog Pawdcast: AAC 2022 Season Preview - Cincinnati, ECU, and Houston

Dan and Emily are (finally) back with another edition of the AAC podcast. It’s finally time to preview the American conference’s 2022 football season. First, they explain why it’s ok that Cincinnati is going to regress in 2022. Then, they break down East Carolina and why the Pirates are the conference’s best sleeper option. Later, they dive into the Cougars from the University of Houston, the clear front runner in 2022.

Will Clayton Tune live up to expectations? What does Luke Fickell’s team do for an encore after their run to the playoff? What names are folks sleeping on as the season gets closer and closer.

Finally, do not bring anything remotely resembling Mackenzie Milton slander in front of Dan.

