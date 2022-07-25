Underdog Pawdcast: Phil Steele Joins To Talk Conference USA

Acclaimed football writer Phil Steele, creator of Phil Steele’s College Football Preview, stopped by to chat with Joe Londergan and Eric Henry about the storylines he’s watching for in Conference USA this season. Namely, Steele has higher expectations than most for UTEP this season. Can Dana Dimel’s squad live up to the hype that last season created?

Steele also gave his thoughts on Charlotte’s upcoming “do or die” season and who the 49ers’ key pieces will be.

Finally, Steele sheds some light on how much work went into putting this year’s edition of his magazine together and Joe’s a little sleep deprived and annoyed about how media days got scheduled this summer.

Happy football watching!

