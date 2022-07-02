Underdog Pawdcast: Bill Clark’s Retirement with Evan Dudley of AL.com

BIll Clark has announced that he will step down as the head coach of the UAB program, citing health issues. With offensive coordinator Bryan Vincent set to take the reins in the interim, what’s next for the Blazers? Joe and Eric are joined by longtime Alabama sportswriter Evan Dudley of AL.com to discuss the situation, as well as some potential permanent candidates and how this changes things on the field.

Odds are, the Blazers are still going to be very good again this year in the race for a C-USA league title. In the next few years, could they even be the next UCF or Cincinnati?

Plus, there’s like 15 minutes of alt-rock chat, if you’re into that? Happy football watching!

