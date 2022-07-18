Underdog Pawdcast: Georgia Southern HC Clay Helton Joins The Show

As Georgia Southern prepares to switch from a triple option to a more pro-friendly offense, head coach Clay Helton seems optimistic about his team’s immediate future. Loaded with veteran leadership, some promising recruits, and a talented transfer quarterback in Kyle Vantrease, the Eagles could rebound nicely after last year’s disappointing campaign. Helton joined Joe Londergan and Eric Henry to discuss what he’s done with his team since taking over, lessons from his family of coaches, and roster-building insights he gained from watching the LA Rams.

Plus, Eric and Joe reminisce about some early 1990’s favorites after Joe’s visit to a family reunion after reflecting on just how insanely deep the Sun Belt East Division really is. Happy Football watching!

