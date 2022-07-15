Underdog Dynasty: Matthew Bartlett of At The Roost Joins the Show

Eric is flying solo with Joe at a family reunion, so we call in the reinforcements as Publisher of At The Roost, Matthew Bartlett co-hosts. He and Eric breakdown the Bill Clark retirement, cover other hot topics and Matt gives us the inside scoop on his yearly Conference USA Season Preview. Happy Football Watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @EricCHenry_, @Joehio_ and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites