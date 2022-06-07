Underdog Pawdcast: FAU Talk with Kevin Fielder

The 2022 season marks a critical time for the FAU Owls. No FAU players were first or second team All-Conference selections in 2021. Can Head Coach Willie Taggart get this program back to playing at the highest level? Kevin Fielder, of UDD and the 247Sports Network, joins the show to share some insights on expectations for the Owls this season.

Can FAU’s veteran player leadership from guys like N’Kosi Perry and Johnny Ford be the difference that they need to get back to winning bowl games?

Plus, the guys engage in some playful trash talk about the hockey playoffs and discuss the atmosphere for this year’s UCF vs FAU game. Happy Football watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

If Spotify is more your jam, check us out here.

Don’t forget to leave a review on your podcast platform of choice!