Kellen Moore, DeAngelo Williams, Frank Solich Among G5 Names On 2023 CFB HOF Ballot

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.



The ballot was emailed today to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

Here are few names that followers of the Group of Five and FCS will likely recognize from the last last 30 years. The following names and accomplishments were included in the National Football Foundation’s press release sent out the morning of June 6.

Kellen Moore, Boise State - Quarterback - 2010 First Team All-American finished career as the winningest starting QB (.943) in college football history…Set the NCAA record for lowest career INT percentage (.017) and tied NCAA record with four 3,000-yard passing seasons…Boise State’s all-time leading passer (14,667) earned three conference Player of the Year honors (2-WAC, 1-MWC).

Terance Mathis, New Mexico - Wide Receiver -1 989 consensus First Team All-American finished career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in career receptions (263) and receiving yards (4,254)…Three-time All-WAC performer, setting the league record for career all-purpose yards (6,691)…Two-time Team MVP set 24 UNM records by career’s end.

Darryl Rogers (coach) - Cal State East Bay (1965), Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79), Arizona State (1980-84) - Took Fresno State to two bowl games...Achieved an unprecedented national ranking at San Jose State…Named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977 and National Coach of the Year by Sporting News in 1978…Won the Big Ten title in 1978.

Frank Solich (coach) - Nebraska (1998-03), Ohio (2005-20) - Guided the Huskers to an 11-2 record and appearance in the BCS championship game at the Rose Bowl (2001 season)…Two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year who led Nebraska to three North Division titles and the 1999 Big 12 Championship…Winningest coach in MAC history (115 wins), boasting 12-straight non-losing seasons, 11 bowl game appearances and four MAC East crowns.

DeAngelo Williams, Memphis - Running Back - 2005 First Team All-American finished seventh in Heisman voting and finished career as the NCAA leader in all-purpose yards (7,573)…Three-time C-USA Offensive Player of the Year and the league’s all-time leading rusher (6,026)…Holds virtually every career, season and game rushing record in Memphis history.

Russell Carter, SMU-Defensive Back-1983 unanimous First Team All-American who helped SMU to consecutive top five final rankings in 1981 (No. 5, 10-1-0) and 1982 (No. 2, 11-0-1)…Three-time All-SWC performer led Mustangs to consecutive league titles in 1981-82…SMU’s all-time career leader in interceptions (18).

Larry Blakeney - Troy (1991-2014) - All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

Paul Johnson (coach) - Georgia Southern (1997-01), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18) - Led Georgia Southern to two national championships and five SoCon titles, losing only 10 games during tenure…Led Navy to five-straight Commander-in-Chief’s trophies, boasting an 11-1 record vs. Air Force and Army…Three-time ACC Coach of the Year at Georgia Tech, posting three ACC title game and nine bowl appearances (including two BCS berths).

Joe Campbell, Middle Tennessee State-Running Back - Two-time First Team All-America selection (1990-91)…A three-time First Team All-Conference pick, he was named OVC Player of the Year in 1990…Led the team in rushing all four years.

Vincent Brown, Mississippi Valley State-Linebacker - 1987 First Team All-American, leading the NCAA in tackles in 1986 and 1987…Set NCAA All-Divisions record with 570 career tackles…Two-time All-SWAC selection who led MVSU in tackles his last three seasons.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

