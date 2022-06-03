Underdog Pawdcast: Jeff Scott, Mike Houston, and The Best Week One AAC Game

Dan and Emily are back to talk about who the best quarterback and running back in AAC history were. Then, they break down which week one matchups they’re excited for. Plus, Emily spoke with USF coach Jeff Scott and ECU coach Mike Houston about scheduling and atmospheres ahead of the 2022 season.

With only a little more than two months until the 2022 season actually starts, the excitement is in the air. What matchup are you looking forward to most? What opening game do you think has the most conference championship implications? What coaches from around the conference do you want to hear insights from on a future episode of the AAC Underdog Pawdcast? Let us know!

