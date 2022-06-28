Underdog Pawdcast: Louisiana Tech HC Sonny Cumbie Joins The Show

This year, Sonny Cumbie begins his first season as the head coach of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Cumbie joined Joe Londergan and Eric Henry this week to talk about his coaching influences back in Texas, the life of a coach with a growing family, and his key pieces at Tech. Cumbie also shares some memories about his days in the Indoor Football League and Joe and Eric debate LA Tech’s future in C-USA in the coming years.

Who are the key pieces for the Bulldogs this year? What was life like for Cumbie as a player/coach/GM in pro football? What’s it like to be married to a marriage counselor? Why doesn’t Eric have dreads anymore?

Happy football watching!

