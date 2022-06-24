Conference USA Football: Bill Clark Retires From UAB

UAB Head Coach Bill Clark announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he will retire from his position, effective August 1. The 53-year-old Alabama native was set to begin his 10th season at the helm of the Blazers, which included a two-year season stint in 2015 and 2016 where the program was dormant.

“I have reached this difficult decision after consultation with a number of world-calls medical experts and much family discussion, reflection and prayer,” said Clark in his statement. “Due to the extreme physical demands placed on a head coach, it is clear to me it’s time to pass the torch and try and get well.”

Since the program returned from inactivity, Clark has led UAB to five consecutive bowl games, three Conference USA West division championships and two Conference USA championships. He’s amassed a 49-26 record with UAB and a 60-30 record overall after beginning his head coaching career at FCS Jacksonville State.

The move comes as a complete stunner to the broader Conference USA and college football landscape as Clark had been looked at as a rising star among the head coaching ranks. His name had been in discussion for various Power Five jobs in previous years, but Clark chose to stay in Birmingham each time.

Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent will serve as interim head coach and defensive coordinator David Reeves will serve as interim assistant head coach following Clark’s retirement. Clark said that he will recommend that they remain for the duration of the 2022 season in those roles.

With Clark’s retirement, UAB should be an attractive job to many young coaches – especially as the program heads to the American Athletic Conference next season and moved into a brand-new football stadium last season.