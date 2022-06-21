Underdog Pawdcast: FIU Receiver Tyrese Chambers Joins The Show

FIU’s Tyrese Chambers put up more than 20 yards per catch last season. Now in a new era for the program, Chambers will likely play an even bigger role for the Panthers in 2022. Chambers joined Joe Londergan and Eric Henry to discuss his college career so far, what’s changed for him since the end of last season, his love of boxing, growing up in Baltimore and much more.

What helped Chambers decide to stay at FIU? What lessons did he learn from his time in junior college and in the FCS at Sacred Heart? Who were his biggest athletic influences? What tools does he utilize to become a consistent deep threat? What could have been if he pursued lacrosse? What Happy Football watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Find your hosts on Twitter: @EricCHenry_, @Joehio_ and special thanks to producer @Tbauerwrites