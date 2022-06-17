Underdog Pawdcast: AAC June News and Conference Exit Reactions

Dan and Emily are back to update fans on the AAC in June. That includes the big news that Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF are leaving the conference on July 1, 2023. Plus, they discuss quarterbacks in the conference, as Emily got to talk to ECU QB Holton Ahlers. Then, the pair discuss what realistic expectations are for teams in the conference and how the conference’s coaches should be ranked. Later, Emily gives keen insight into what a coach’s favorite place to play says about them.

Is the P6 movement officially dead? What do the new teams add to the league? Who is now the best coach in the league, in your eyes? What would be your favorite place to play in the AAC?

