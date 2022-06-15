 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: Chris Vannini of The Athletic Returns To Talk G5

What to watch for outside the P5 in 2022 and 2023?

By Joe Londergan and Eric C. Henry
NCAA Football: Conference USA Championship Game-Western Kentucky vs Texas-San Antonio Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Vaninni, Senior Writer for The Athletic, once again joins the Underdog Pawdcast to discuss his predictions for these next few critical years for C-USA, the AAC, and Sun Belt. Vaninni also gives his takes on growing rivalries in the sport, coaches whose stocks are rising, wrestling, and much more. Happy Football watching!

