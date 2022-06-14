Liam Coen Enters Massachusetts Athletics Hall of Fame

The University of Massachusetts has announced its 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame inductees. They are the 1982 women’s national championship lacrosse team, Russ Yarworth, a swimmer, Pam Moryl, a field hockey and lacrosse player, and Liam Coen.

Coen played quarterback at UMass from 2004 to 2008. He came to UMass after being the Gatorade Player of the Year in Rhode Island. While at UMass, Liam Coen was the quarterback of one of the FCS’ best offenses. Alongside players like Victor Cruz and Steve Baylark, that probably shouldn’t have been a surprise.

His time at UMass coincided with current head coach Don Brown’s first tenure in Amherst. Together, in 2006, they reached the FCS National Championship Game, where UMass lost to Appalachian State.

Liam Coen is UMass’ all-time leader in passing yards at 11,031. Meanwhile, Coen also holds the record for career touchdown passes, with 90.

After leaving UMass, Coen got into coaching. He has worked numerous jobs in both the NFL and college ranks. That includes time spent as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UMass in 2014 and 2015. That was during Mark Whipple’s second stint as the head coach at UMass.

More recently, Coen has been the offensive coordinator of the Kentucky Wildcats, where he turned them into one of the better SEC offenses. Since then, he was rehired by Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. He’s taking over as the Rams’ new offensive coordinator in 2022, looking to help that offense stay prolific and repeat their Super Bowl run.

There were reports that UMass heavily considered him for their next head coach to replace Walt Bell. However, that never materialized. There were also rumors that he didn’t have interest in the job, seeing it as a dead-end to his career.

Liam Coen will likely be a head coach, either at the college or NFL level before long.

The induction will take place on September 16th at the University of Massachusetts Campus Center Auditorium.