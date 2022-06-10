Underdog Pawdcast: Western Kentucky Head Coach Tyson Helton Joins The Show

On our latest Underdog Pawdcast, we continue our series of interviews with Conference USA head coaches as Western Kentucky’s Tyson Helton joins Joe and Eric. He talks with the guys about last year’s nine-win campaign that culminated with an East division title and Boca Raton Bowl victory.

He also talks about his unique approach to handling the college football landscape in the era of the Transfer Portal and NIL, being able to recruit not only locally in Kentucky but other areas of the nation and what he’s learned from his football family that has helped him entering his fourth season at the helm in Bowling Green.

As usual, Joe and Eric have some fun questions at the end — including an insight into some great eats around the country as the trio shares a fondness for Texas BBQ.

