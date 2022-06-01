Underdog Pawdcast: Sun Belt Q&A

With a new look Sun Belt conference this year, Joe Londergan and Eric Henry take some questions from our Twitter audience to examine what we’re in for this season. In particular, it sure seems like the East is going to be one of the most competitive divisions in FBS. What do the newcomers add to the mix? Happy Football watching!

What does Old Dominion bring to the table? What are the best rivalries to be reignited in realignment? Is Marshall an instant contender for the league crown? Hypothetically, could Army win the Sun Belt in its current form?

Thanks to @Hunter_Bailey45, @joebroback, @AndrewJosupait, and @NickPopejoy for the Twitter questions.

Trigger warning: we do briefly talk about the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas from the last two weeks.

