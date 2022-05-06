Underdog Pawdcast: AAC NFL Draft Review

Dan and Emily are back to recap the NFL Draft from the AAC’s perspective. Emily was there and didn’t love the Las Vegas experience for the draft, but things certainly worked great for the American.

Sauce Gardner went fourth overall to the Jets, Tyler Smith was a surprise at 24 to the Cowboys, and the later rounds featured a slew of picks from across the conference, 19 in all. That included nine from the conference champion Cincinnati Bearcats who earned their pro opportunity. Which picks piqued their interest the most?

Plus, there is news to talk about regarding the upcoming realignment with Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF reaching an agreement to leave the conference for 2023-34. If that wasn’t enough, the two then get into a little USFL talk.

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.

Follow Dan and Emily’s coverage on Twitter.