Underdog Pawdcast: North Texas Head Coach Seth Littrell Joins The Show

North Texas looks to turn the page after a resilient 2021 season in which they won five straight games to close the regular season, then lost the Frisco Football Classic to Miami (OH). Head Coach Seth Littrell and his staff are at an important crossroads as they deal with significant roster turnover and a few significant injuries on the offense. However, they also have NFL prospect KD Davis leading their defense and a room full of quarterbacks eager to prove themselves.

Coach Littrell joined Joe Londergan and Eric Henry on a new episode of the Underdog Pawdcast to discuss where he thinks his program is and where it’s headed as the Mean Green’s move to the American Conference looms. Other topics including recruiting the state of Texas and dealing with new NIL and transfer portal rules. Happy Football watching!

Download this episode here.

Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple.