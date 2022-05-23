Underdog Pawdcast: C-USA Spring Mailbag Episode

With just a few weeks until it’s technically summer, Joe and Eric take some Conference USA questions from the audience and give their opinions in return.

Will Florida Atlantic bounce back after two subpar years under Willie Taggart? Does Charlotte reach a bowl game? What are realistic expectations for UTEP this season? Are there more changes in store for Conference USA?

Plus, Eric’s been chatting with G5 administrators about how they’re handling recent NIL developments. Hear what they had to say and how it ties into the NCAA’s recent “guidance” (if you can call it that) on the matter.

All that and more on this episode of the Underdog Pawdcast. A Sun Belt version is coming soon. Happy football watching!

