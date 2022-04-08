Filed under: College football podcasts American Athletic Conference Tulane Underdog Pawdcast: Willie Fritz, Philip Montgomery, and More Pro Days, Spring Games, and updates from a few coaches. By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk Apr 8, 2022, 1:13pm EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Underdog Pawdcast: Willie Fritz, Philip Montgomery, and More Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Dan and Emily are back to talk about Spring in the AAC, including Pro Days and looking ahead to Spring Games. Plus, Emily sat down to talk to Tulane head coach Willie Fritz and Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. Download this episode here. Subscribe to the Underdog Pawdcast on Apple. More From Underdog Dynasty FIU Football: Spring Mailbag Q&A Is Trevor Penning a First-Round Pick? If So, It Would Be History for UNI NIL Collectives: How Prevalent are they in the AAC? Underdog Pawdcast: UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel Joins The Show Houston RB Alton McCaskill suffers torn ACL in practice Tank Dell leads revamped Houston receiving corps through spring ball Loading comments...
