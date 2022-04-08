 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: Willie Fritz, Philip Montgomery, and More

Pro Days, Spring Games, and updates from a few coaches.

By Dan Morrison and Emily Van Buskirk
NCAA Football: Houston at Tulane Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dan and Emily are back to talk about Spring in the AAC, including Pro Days and looking ahead to Spring Games. Plus, Emily sat down to talk to Tulane head coach Willie Fritz and Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery.

