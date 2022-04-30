NFL Draft: Memphis OL Dylan Parham Drafted By Raiders In Third Round

Memphis’ 2021 first-team All-AAC guard is headed to Las Vegas after hearing his name called as the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Dylan Parham, 6’3” and 285 pounds was the Raiders’ first pick of the draft.

Against many of the AAC’s top defensive linemen, Parham held his own throughout his career. Parham started all 11 games at right guard in 2021 for Memphis, not allowing a sack in 545 pass protection snaps. Parham also only allowed two quarterback hits on the season.

I really love Memphis RG Dylan Parham for the Bears. Shut down Logan Hall (who I also like). Has played RT and some project him to Center but I want to just keep him at his college position and allow him to start day 1. 8.80 RAS Score so fits with what they want. day 2 pick pic.twitter.com/AOPXB49Vl7 — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) April 22, 2022

During Parham’s junior season in 2020, he started all 11 games at right tackle. He started 28 games at left guard throughout his redshirt sophomore and redshirt freshman seasons. Memphis actually recruited him to play tight end, at one point.The Tigers finished top-20 in FBS in passing offense in both 2020 and 2021. The Raiders do have some questions about who is going to play where along their offensive line, so a guy who knows multiple positions makes a lot of sense.

Scouts seemed unconvinced in regards to his overall athleticism, but his past tells a different story. Parham was actually a three-sport athlete in high school in Carrollton, Georgia and competed in the triple jump at the 2014 USATF National Junior Olympic Championships.

Parham might not be one of those immediate impact guys. It rarely happens that way with offensive lineman. However, he made a substantial impact on a team that won a lot of games in the last five years.