NFL Draft: Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce Selected 53rd Overall By Indianapolis Colts

A native of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Alec Pierce helped lead the Cincinnati Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021, marking the first time a Group of Five team accomplished such a feat.

After bouncing back from an injury riddled 2020 season Pierce turned in a fantastic senior season for the Bearcats. Pierce was Cincinnati’s leading receiver and collected All‐AAC Second‐Team honors in 2021. Pierce was named to The Athletic’s annual “Freaks” List by Bruce Feldman, and it’s easy to see why.

Pierce also showed his mental strength by becoming Cincinnati’s first CoSIDA Academic All‐America First Team honoree since 1997. He graduated early with a degree in mechanical engineering.

The former three-star high school prospect ended his college career 15th in UC history with 1,834 career receiving yards .

As the Bearcats marched to the postseason, Pierece set career highs in receiving yards (867) and receiving touchdowns (8). His 867 receiving yards are the 15th‐highest in a single‐season at UC. His 17.34 yards per catch is the fourth‐highest ever for a UC pass‐catcher in a single season.

Pierce’s 2021 highlights included a career‐high 144 yards at No. 9 Notre Dame, helping lead the Bearcats to their first‐ ever Top‐10 win on the road, anda huge game at ECU, bringing in a season‐high eight catches for 136 yards and another touchdown. In the AAC championship, Pierce hauled in a 44‐yard catch and a touchdown to help the Bearcats win their second‐straight AAC Championship in the 35‐ 20 win over Houston. The newest resident of Indianapolis finished the year with five catches for 40 or more yards and 13 plays for 20+ yards

By that last stat, it’s evident what a clear deep threat that Pierce can be. As the Colts prepare for the first season with Matt Ryan under center, Pierce could be an immediate contributor in Indy.