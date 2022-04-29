NFL Draft: Houston DL Logan Hall Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Second Round

Houston’s standout defensive end/tackle Logan Hall will begin his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was selected with the first pick in the second round on Friday.

Hall was a 2021 First‐Team All‐American Athletic Conference selection as well as a 2021 Dave Campbell All‐State First Team selection last season.

.@loganhall_ was a force in the middle of Sack Ave and the @UHCougarFB defense.



▪️ 6 sacks

▪️ 13 tackles for loss

▪️ 2021 First-team All-Conference https://t.co/otqVmJmFUs pic.twitter.com/NuDKr71YFp — American Football (@American_FB) April 22, 2022

In the 2021 season, Hall Started 12 games at defensive tackle. He led Cougars in tackles for loss with 13.5, registered 48 tackles. He finished second on team and tied for second in The American with 6.5 sacks. Hall also added one blocked kick to his resume.

Hall registered a sack in seven different games, including 2 at Tulane on Oct. 7 and 2 at UConn on Nov. 27.

The Buccaneers 33rd overall pick, Logan Hall. pic.twitter.com/vHuOGo8B7q — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) April 29, 2022

Hall’s versatility is a big plus and why the Buccaneers took an interest in him fairly early in the draft process. Reports indicate that Hall visited with the Buccaneers multiple times in the months leading up to the draft. Frankly, he could have easily been a first round pick.

“If there’s one word I’d use to describe Hall, it’s ‘explosive.’ His speed (clocked a 4.88-second 40-yard dash) is superior to the majority of defensive tackle prospects and more on-par with defensive ends, but his power resembles that of an interior lineman,” said UDD’s Steve Helwick, who covered Hall over the past two seasons. “When combining those attributes, it creates a versatile pass rusher. His arsenal of swim moves to navigate through defenders is one of his calling cards, and he possesses an active set of hands when rushing.”

Over his four seasons in college, Hall logged 97 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, while possessing a major upside as a player who began his collegiate career as a 215-pound edge rusher.

Now, Hall joins a defensive line in Tampa that (for now) includes Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre Paul. Is Hall part of their long term plan to replace them? Time will tell. For now however, beating the Bucs just became a bit scarier for opposing quarterbacks after watching Hall make strong contributions to the Houston Cougars for the last four seasons.