NFL Draft: NDSU’s Christian Watson Selected 34th Overall By Green Bay

Former North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson is now officially a Green Bay Packer.

Watson had an incredible collegiate career as both a receiver and return man with the Bison and picked up many, many accolades in his four years in Fargo including but not limited to: 2019 All-Missouri Valley Second Team, 2020-21 Phil Steele All-American First Team, 2020-21 Athalon Sports All-American First Team, 2020-21 HERO Sports All-American First Team, 2020-21 AP All-American First Team and 2021 HERO Sports All-American First Team. Watson also won three national championships with NDSU.

In 2021 Watson, despite missing three games, led the Bison in receiving with 43 catches for 801 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for over 100 yards and had a touchdown on the ground. He didn’t just make plays as a receiver, though. On his career Watson returned 26 kickoffs for over 600 yards and had two house calls there as well.

TOUCHDOWN, Bison! Quincy Patterson hits Christian Watson in stride for a 67-yard score.



NDSU 6, Towson 0. pic.twitter.com/Fs322XVXTg — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) September 18, 2021

Watson arguably made his first round selection on Thursday night possible after an impressive offseason at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine. He clocked a 4.36 40-yard dash time, good for the sixth fastest of all the players invited to Indianapolis last month. Earlier, at the Senior Bowl in Birmingham, Watson hauled in a deep pass and made some impressive moves afterward.

Now he takes that blazing speed to Green Bay and, in doing so, continues North Dakota State’s streak of four years in a row with a player selected in the draft. It is also the second consecutive year that one of their players has been taken in the first round after Trey Lance was taken third overall in 2021.