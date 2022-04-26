Underdog Pawdcast: Marshall Talk with Grant Traylor of The Herald-Dispatch

This week, Marshall athletics expert Grant Traylor joins the pod to chat with Joe and Eric about the Thundering Herd as they enter head coach Charles Huff’s second year at the helm. Marshall has a pair of transfer defensive backs in that could make an immediate impact in a new black and green uniform. Marshall’s stellar defensive line could be even better, a new name under center, and a new conference all together are the topics of discussion. Can the Herd make some noise in the Sun Belt? What’s beyond 2023 for the team in Huntington? Happy football watching!

Bonus: Joe tries his best to understand Eric’s disdain for mayo, and they both try to understand the pizza-related silliness in the USFL over the last couple of weeks.

