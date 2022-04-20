 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdog Pawdcast: 2022 NFL Draft Preview MEGA EPISODE

Our team assembles to discuss Malik Willis, Sauce Gardner, and the rest of the key G5 and FCS names.

By Joe Londergan, Eric C. Henry, Dan Morrison, and Emily Van Buskirk
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

An annual tradition unlike any other...Joe Londergan, Eric Henry, Emily Van Buskirk and Dan Morrison get together to talk about the G5 and FCS prospects in this year’s draft class that have their attention. Is Malik Willis the best quarterback in this class? Will Trey McBride make history? How many UMass mentions can Dan work in? How many C’s in are there in “thicc” according to our experts? Happy football watching!

